Parametrica Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

