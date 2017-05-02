Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Director Sells 11,874 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $1,842,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 163.77 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.21 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.13.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company earned $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.83%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 174,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

