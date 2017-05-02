Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Twin Disc, from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Twin Disc, (NASDAQ:TWIN) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 16,073 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $226.00 million. Twin Disc, has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29.

Twin Disc, (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm earned $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. Twin Disc, had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,154,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems.

