Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Stake Held by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC held its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.54% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $5,212,000. Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 323,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) traded up 1.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 369,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $390.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

