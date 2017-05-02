Trust Co Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Trust Co reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $130,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm earned $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,160,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $184,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,632. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

