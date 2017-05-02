TrovaGene Inc (TROV) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“Trovagene announced that the company in-licensed a small molecule oncology drug from Nerviano Medical Sciences (PCM-075 ), marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company in precision cancer therapeutics.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on shares of TrovaGene from $1.55 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrovaGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of TrovaGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) opened at 0.899 on Wednesday. TrovaGene has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.84 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TrovaGene by 91.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics.

