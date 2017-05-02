Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.32

News headlines about Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) opened at 22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBK. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Maribess L. Miller purchased 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,736.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,151 shares of company stock worth $135,241. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

