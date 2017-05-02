Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) opened at 140.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.28. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 149.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.55 billion.

WARNING: “Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/tritax-big-box-reit-plc-bbox-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT PLC’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT PLC

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in logistics facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the investment property segment. Its objectives reflect the Company’s aim of creating value for shareholders. It invests in and manages both standing assets and pre-let forward funded developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.