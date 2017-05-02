Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Board of Directors Announces Share Buyback Plan

Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $5 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, January 25th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) opened at 25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.29. Tristate Capital Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Several brokerages have commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tristate Capital Holdings from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tristate Capital Holdings in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Holdings Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

