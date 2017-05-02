Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 9.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 19.1% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.23 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/triangle-securities-wealth-management-raises-position-in-wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-updated.html.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.31 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,044,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $211,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611 in the last three months. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.