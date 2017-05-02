Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Triangle Capital news, Director W Mccomb Dunwoody sold 49,286 shares of Triangle Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $929,533.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,403.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCAP. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Triangle Capital by 102.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Triangle Capital by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 86,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Triangle Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Triangle Capital by 24.1% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 63,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triangle Capital by 3,346.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,164 shares. The company has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.86. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Triangle Capital had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triangle Capital will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

