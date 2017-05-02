TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.73. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $152,940,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

