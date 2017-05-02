Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $267,000 Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. held its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.42 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.07 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $152,940,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

