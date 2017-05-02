Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.61.

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) opened at 1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $487.98 million and a PE ratio of 40.33. Trevali Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/trevali-mining-corp-tv-pt-set-at-c2-25-by-scotiabank-updated.html.

Trevali Mining Corp Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production from mineral properties. The Company holds approximately four properties in Canada and has an interest in a property in Peru with an option on a second Peruvian property.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.