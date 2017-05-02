Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. The business earned $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.18. 1,660,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.73 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $266,376.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,140,486.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,674 shares of company stock valued at $29,147,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,645,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,282,612,000 after buying an additional 1,597,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,641,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,270,000 after buying an additional 611,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,148,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,536,000 after buying an additional 101,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $262,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

