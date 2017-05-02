Traders Buy F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $130.00. $42.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.11 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, F5 Networks had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. F5 Networks traded down ($1.73) for the day and closed at $127.40

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

In related news, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $3,054,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,611.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total value of $844,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company earned $518.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

