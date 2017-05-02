Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note released on Friday, April 14th. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Deutsche Bank AG set a $72.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.74.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 61.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,970,000 after buying an additional 1,615,765 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,184,432,000 after buying an additional 592,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

