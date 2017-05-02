Total SA (TOT) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,814,712 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 4,273,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,225,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Total SA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its position in Total SA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 40,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Total SA by 52.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total SA by 5,403.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after buying an additional 1,143,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Total SA by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) opened at 51.11 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.
Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business earned $41.18 billion during the quarter. Total SA had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Total SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.70%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total SA in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Total SA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Total SA Company Profile
Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.
Receive News & Ratings for Total SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.