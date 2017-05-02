Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Short Interest Up 40.7% in April

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,713,987 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 4,773,026 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) opened at 46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

