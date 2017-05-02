Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) PT Raised to C$47.00

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.88.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) opened at 48.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/toromont-industries-ltd-tih-pt-raised-to-c47-00.html.

In other news, insider David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.25, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canada-based company, which operates through two segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Company’s Equipment Group is involved in supply of specialized mobile equipment and industrial engines. It consists of businesses, including Toromont CAT, Battlefield-The CAT Rental Store, Sitech Mid-Canada Ltd., Toromont Energy Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.