Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) PT Raised to C$47.00

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.88.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) opened at 48.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
In other news, insider David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.25, for a total value of C$85,050.00.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canada-based company, which operates through two segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Company’s Equipment Group is involved in supply of specialized mobile equipment and industrial engines. It consists of businesses, including Toromont CAT, Battlefield-The CAT Rental Store, Sitech Mid-Canada Ltd., Toromont Energy Ltd.
