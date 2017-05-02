Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Tompkins Financial Co. (AMEX:TMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.01.

Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) opened at 82.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

In related news, EVP David S. Boyce sold 704 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $63,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,462.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $178,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,516 shares of company stock valued at $313,916.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation (Tompkins) is a financial holding company. The Company is a community-based financial services company that offers an array of products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, insurance, and brokerage services.

