Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc (TKAI) Receives $1.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TKAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokai Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tokai Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 143,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tokai Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tokai Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tokai Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TKAI) opened at 0.6089 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Tokai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company’s market capitalization is $13.79 million.

Tokai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for prostate cancer and other hormonally-driven diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, galeterone, is an oral small molecule that utilizes the mechanistic pathways of second-generation androgen signaling inhibitors, while also introducing a mechanism called androgen receptor degradation, including impairing the function of androgen receptors.

