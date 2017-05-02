TNB Financial Buys Shares of 240,872 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

TNB Financial acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.9% of TNB Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 60.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

