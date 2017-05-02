Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) opened at 15.74 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $335.67 million.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business earned $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 142.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

