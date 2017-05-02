Titan International Inc (TWI) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, April 14th. Feltl & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded Titan International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/titan-international-inc-twi-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 820.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) opened at 10.65 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock’s market cap is $635.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Titan International had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm earned $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.23%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.