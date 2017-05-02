Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Time (TIME) Share Price

News headlines about Time (NYSE:TIME) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 55 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.51 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Time has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.73 million. Time had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Time will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIME. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Time from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Time from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/time-time-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.