Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tile Shop Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) opened at 20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Holdings has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

TTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tile Shop Holdings from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, CEO Chris Homeister sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

