Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tile Shop Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) opened at 20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $955,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Homeister sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,637 shares of company stock worth $1,117,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the third quarter worth $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

