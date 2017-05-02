Tianyin Pharmaceutical (TPI) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Tianyin Pharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:TPI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tianyin Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tianyin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Tianyin Pharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:TPI) opened at 0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Tianyin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About Tianyin Pharmaceutical

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. Through the Company’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Chengdu Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., it is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of patented biopharmaceutical medicines, branded generics, modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China.

