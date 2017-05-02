Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) to Sell

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Thomson Reuters Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded down 2.77% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,617 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters Corp’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,391,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,106,000 after buying an additional 246,223 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 24.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,290,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,416,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

