Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) to Buyback $1 billion in Outstanding Shares

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $1 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, February 9th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) opened at 44.17 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters Corp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

