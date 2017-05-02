Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group (NASDAQ:TCKGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Thomas Cook Group (NASDAQ:TCKGY) opened at 2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.

