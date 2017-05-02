Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells 38,636 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $957,786.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,945,877.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 28.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post ($2.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,170,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 117,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,533,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 644,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,449,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 162,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

