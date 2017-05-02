Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tractor Supply Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 61.40 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

