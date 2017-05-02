TheStreet Lowers Teradata Co. (TDC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) opened at 29.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Teradata had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $741,129.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,222.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $26,703.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $869,425. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,523,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,238,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,212,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,934,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 1,147,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,766,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 589,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

