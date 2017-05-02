Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $33.12 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 31.57 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 188,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

