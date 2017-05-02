Tesla Inc (TSLA) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $368.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Vetr upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $244.47 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $260.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.59.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 322.83 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $52.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $327.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post ($2.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $715,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,823,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,711,950,000 after buying an additional 2,582,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,289,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,839,843,000 after buying an additional 454,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 578.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

