Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 31.15 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 0.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/terreno-realtys-trno-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 141,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 267,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 70.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 318,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 131,218 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.