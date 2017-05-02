Tennant Company (TNC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tennant Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tennant Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Tennant Company has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $76.80.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tennant Company had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Tennant Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tennant Company will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Tennant Company news, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $537,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,401.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $142,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,908 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

