Tenaris SA (TS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28

News headlines about Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been trending positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris SA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Simmons boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) opened at 31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 333.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $37.21.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Tenaris SA had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tenaris SA (TS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.28” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/tenaris-sa-ts-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-28-updated.html.

Tenaris SA Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.