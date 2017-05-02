Telia Company Ab (TLSNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company Ab (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Telia Company Ab (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) opened at 8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.02. Telia Company Ab has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

