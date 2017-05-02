TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been trending very positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TeleTech Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.70 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) opened at 31.35 on Tuesday. TeleTech Holdings has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TeleTech Holdings will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. TheStreet lowered TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

