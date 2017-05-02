State Street Corp Has $9.473 Million Position in Teekay Co. (TK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 394,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.38% of Teekay worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 28.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 454,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,849 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 299.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 1,882,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teekay by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 1,226,649 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 44.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,786,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) traded down 4.26% on Monday, hitting $8.31. 1,525,931 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $715.48 million. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.38 million. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Teekay Co. will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Teekay’s payout ratio is -18.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

