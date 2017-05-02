Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. FBR & Co raised shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

