Teck Resources Ltd (TECK-B) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK-B) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK-B) opened at 28.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

