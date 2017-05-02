Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 109,005 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,005 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Merck & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,418,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $322,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,846 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

