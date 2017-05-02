Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Cambrex worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambrex by 190.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) opened at 58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.95. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm earned $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.53 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBM shares. Stephens set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cambrex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cambrex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of Cambrex from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 19,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,097,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,965.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,773,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

