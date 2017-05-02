Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) remained flat at $21.81 on Monday. 4,702,382 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. FBR & Co set a $33.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,587.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

