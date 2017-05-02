CSRA Inc (CSRA) Stake Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,013 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of CSRA worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in CSRA by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,032,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 195,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 40.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,494,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 275,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CSRA during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) opened at 29.16 on Tuesday. CSRA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. CSRA had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 173.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSRA’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSRA Inc will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSRA Inc (CSRA) Stake Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/teachers-advisors-llc-has-18-652-million-position-in-csra-inc-csra-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSRA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CSRA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company cut CSRA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSRA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

In related news, EVP Paul Nedzbala sold 15,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $465,907.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $12,303.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.