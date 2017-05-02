TE Connectivity (TEL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

News headlines about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $9,706,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,168,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 150,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $11,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,530.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

